Mexico.- This Thursday afternoon, the special envoy of the United States government for Climate, John Kerrymet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace.

Through your official account Twitterthe head of the Federal Executive Power announced the meeting he held this afternoon with John Kerry, where the United States ambassador to Mexico was also present, Ken Salazaras well as a group of American businessmen.

“We met with the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, Ambassador Ken Salazar and a group of American businessmen. I believe it was a friendly, necessary and beneficial meeting,” the federal president wrote in the publication where he attached to the photo of the meeting.

About the meeting he held this day with officials from the president’s government Joe BidenPresident López Obrador considered that this was “friendly, necessary and beneficial” for the two neighboring nations.

USA reproaches AMLO for electrical reform

The meeting between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the United States special envoy on the climate takes place in the midst of ongoing discussions about the Mexican government’s electrical reform.

On numerous occasions, both legislators and US businessmen have warned of the damage that the approval of the energy initiative of the administration of the Fourth Transformation.

Earlier this year, the US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholmarrived in the Mexican Republic, where he held various meetings with different political and business actors, as well as with the Mexican head of state.

In Mexico, the harmful consequences, both economic and climatic, that giving the endorsement to what is also known as the “energy counter-reform” have also been warned, since it seeks to strengthen the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), a state-owned company. that uses fossil fuels for energy production, above private companies.

Just a few days ago, the United States government maintained that the energy policies of the Mexican government weaken the confidence of entrepreneurs to invest in the national territory.

“Ambassador Tai expressed serious concerns with the trajectory of Mexico’s energy policies, including a series of ongoing actions that the Mexican government has taken to increase state control, and limit competition in the energy sector,” said the Office United States Trade Commission (USTR).