In the last five years here I documented that the government of López Obrador had not fulfilled a single one of the promises as an opponent. Today, however, I must admit that I was wrong. Because? Because the Mexican president finally did fulfill a powerful promise made as far back as 2007, 16 years ago, at the start of Felipe Calderón’s administration. Yes, incredible as it may seem and absurd as it may be, on that occasion Obrador promised that he would sink Pemex.

And today, 16 years after that promise, AMLO bankrupted the once powerful and profitable Mexican oil company, which shows losses of almost 1.8 trillion pesos, to the extent that rating agencies such as Moodys and Fitch Ratings classified Petróleos Mexicanos as a junk company.

For this reason, today everyone in the federal government tries to deceive the Mexicans about the progress of the oil company; López himself claims cajole your fans with the “other facts” and the directors of the parastatal hide a bankruptcy that appears everywhere.

However, don’t fool everyone all the time. Because?

Because Pemex’s ruin is not only financial, but budgetary, debt, technological, efficiency, corruption and, above all, managerial capacity; a ruin that, like few activities of the federal government, portrays the colossal failure of that farce known as the Fourth Transformation.

The truth is that because of those pernicious twins called inefficiency and corruption, debts, accidents, tragedies are multiplying at Pemex and, above all, red flags are lit all over the world, not only because of the ruin of the Mexican oil company but also because of the pernicious oil spills.

For that reason, For the world’s financial system, Pemex is today a garbage company; unproductive, indebted, insecure and a growing danger to the ecology of the planet, in addition to being in the hands of inexperienced people who seem to have been selected precisely for that, to bankrupt the state company, once a pride of “what was done in Mexico.”

Yes, in 2007, Obrador promised to sink Pemex and, in 2023, he fulfilled it.

Today, the oil company not only is it in ruins, but it is dragging the entire country into bankruptcy because of scandalous corruption and the waste in the construction of Dos Bocas and in the purchase of the Texas Dear Park scrap metal.

And if you doubt that AMLO promised to “sink Pemex”, here is an excerpt from the Political Itinerary of May 28, 2007: “At six in the afternoon every Monday, in what was AMLO’s “campaign house”, about twenty politicians gather around the leader; heads of the PRD, as well as federal senators and deputies, in charge of the “legitimate government” and the inevitable Manuel Camacho and Porfirio Muñoz Ledo.

“One of those Mondays (in the first year of Calderón’s government) the issue of the Pemex crisis came to the table. One of the attending senators explained the legislative work that the PRD was carrying out on the subject.

“Untimely, Obrador intervened to cancel the meeting and asked that only the senators who spoke of Pemex remain.

“As soon as he closed the office door, Obrador exploded furiously: “What’s wrong with them… do they work for “the spurious” or for the movement”?

“The senators had explained to López that a reform proposal was finished to strengthen Pemex’s finances, to reorganize its structure, its relationship with the union and its role in the world. And, most importantly, to save the parastatal from bankruptcy.

“The PRI agreed on the project, in addition to the fact that the reform included a good part of AMLO’s campaign proposals.

“No, no… don’t mess with Pemex, that’s my topic! We are going to fix Pemex when we get to the Presidency,” López Obrador burst out agitated.

“But at the other extreme, not everyone kept quiet. Senators Carlos Navarrete and Graco Ramírez argued about the urgency of rescuing

Pemex, the possibility of “pulling” the PAN and snatching “the jewel in the crown” from Calderón, in addition to breaking the PRI-PAN binomial in Congress.

“The discussion escalated. Loudly, Obrador insisted: “no, no, no, nothing to strengthen the spurious!”, while the senators defended that the reform would strengthen Pemex, the PRD and their movement.

“No, Andrés, we cannot allow Pemex to sink… for the good of the country, for the good of all!” Navarrete also shouted, in an open challenge to the “legitimate president.”

“But Obrador’s response left everyone cold.

“I don’t care if Pemex sinks… if it has to sink, let it sink… if we have to set fire to wells, we set them on fire… but we are not going to do anything to strengthen the spurious…!

“Already on the street, one of those attending the harsh meeting blurted out:” Andrés has already lost his mind…! (End of quote)

Yes, 16 years later, a delirious López Obrador sank Pemex.

What next, sink the country?

to time.

