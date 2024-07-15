President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador considered this Monday, July 15, that the government of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo will be in charge of clarifying the case of the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosiowhich occurred in 1994, and that the Judiciary decided on the second shooter.

“It is an issue that must be dealt with, it is an open file, but I think it will be up to the next administration, the next government, to clear the air about what happened, to clarify what really happened,” said the president at his morning press conference, in National Palace.

“I think it would be very helpful if the judiciary ruled on the appeal filed by the Prosecutor’s Office regarding the arrest warrant for the second shooter in Colosio’s murder, without this meaning that he is guilty.”

López Obrador also mentioned that the Attorney General’s Office conducted an investigation and it appears that there was a second shooter in the Colosio case, who worked at the government’s spy center, Cisen, and according to the accusation, Genaro García Luna went to rescue him in 1994.

“Because García Luna entered Cisen in 1989, as a young man, he trained there, because most people didn’t know that, I didn’t know that, I found out 6 or 8 months ago when I found out about the investigation and that they were going to request an arrest warrant against the second shooter,” the President noted.

The president said that García Luna joined Cisen during the government of Carlos Salinas de Gortari, but not that the former president appointed him, because he entered as an agent, but already in 1994 he had a high position, as deputy chief of operations. And he was sent to Tijuana and, according to the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, he rescued the second shooter, he added.

“That is why the Prosecutor’s Office is asking the judge for an arrest warrant, and the judge, that should be clarified, with the public ministry, dares to say: I am not going to grant an arrest warrant because this is a matter for President López Obrador,” the president reproached.

And then the judge refused to grant the arrest warrant with that excuse, López Obrador added, already knowing what it was about.

“Because even before the news of García Luna and the second shooter, this investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, a month before, in a column by Riva Palacio, who is informed because he belonged to these groups headed by Salinas, an article came out that we were going to use the Colosio case for political-electoral purposes, that he had information about the case,” said the Tabasco native.

“And I still said here: what is the source, it is completely false. Well, it turns out that he did have information, the one who was not informed was me; he already had information, because as he moves in the basements of the justice administration offices, he already knew that, in effect, the investigation was underway in the Prosecutor’s Office.”