Tepic.- Despite the multiple sanctions he received from the INE for his intervention in the electoral process, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that during the campaign he kept his words to himself, although he was greatly bothered by the hypocrisy of his adversaries.

“When I was campaigning, I had to keep my words to myself out of respect for the electoral process, but I was very bothered by the hypocrisy (…) of our adversaries, from the conservative bloc, because in order to look good they would say: ‘The welfare programs will continue, I will sign it even with blood,’ thinking that in this way people would fall into the trap and that they would deceive the people again,” he said during the presentation of infrastructure projects for Nayarit.

López Obrador also referred to Marko Cortés, leader of the PAN, and said that recently, after the election, he was honest and said that it was a mistake to say that they would maintain the Welfare programs.

“Recently, after the election, the president of one of the conservative bloc parties opened up and said: ‘We made the mistake of saying that we were going to maintain, that we were going to continue the Welfare programs. And that was wrong, because we don’t believe in that,” he said.

“This means that if they had become President, they would already be thinking about how to cancel all welfare programs.”

According to the president, who made his ninth tour in the company of the virtual President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, one of the most important works in Nayarit will be the passenger train.

“She (Sheinbaum) is already challenging me. She says that we did 1,500 kilometers and she is going to do three thousand kilometers. She is going to wipe us out,” he said.

Company urges to complete projects

López Obrador urged representatives of the Mota-Engil company to complete the highway segments promised in Nayarit before the end of his term.

“We are going to return (to Nayarit) because the people in charge of the Mota-Engil company are here and I have signed a commitment with them and I want it to be made public that we are going to return because before I finish, on September 29 and 30, we are going to be inaugurating the Tepic-Compostela section. And the bypass to Vallarta. Rain, shine or lightning!” he said.

The president said that the Boca de Chila naval base will be inaugurated and that he will also be in Islas Marías, before the end of his term.

‘Let’s go for plan C’

At the time, Sheinbaum assured that starting October 1, she will go for the so-called “Plan C”, because that was the popular mandate.

“It must be said that there was a popular mandate that said we are going for Plan C. A plan that has to do with the recognition of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples in our country. That has to do with guaranteeing all welfare programs. That has to do with more justice. That has to do with the well-being of the people of Mexico and continuing to recover the rights of the people. The right to education as well. The right to education, to health, to housing and all of that we are going to continue developing starting October 1st,” he said.

The Morena member also stated that she will continue to govern with the legacy left by President López Obrador.

“The maxim of putting the poor first for the good of all will not change. Corruption will not return, privileges will not return and we will continue to govern with the people for the people and by the people of Mexico,” he said.