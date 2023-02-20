Mexico City.- The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorheld that collation Morena-PT will win the candidacy for senator for the state of Tamaulipas, with a great advantage over his contenders.

During La Mañanera, AMLO highlighted the opposition coalition with Va por México, ironizing about seeing the PAN-PRI-PRD together in the elections.

However, even with the three parties together, they could not beat the candidate of Brunette and the Labor Party.

“Ah, but it’s the PREP. What percentage, 99 percent already, as it is already public. The Green candidate 22 thousand 651 votes, 3.9 percent; the PAN-PRI-PRD candidate, who would have imagined this? Three parties together historically totally opposed, but the differences have already been erased, 128 thousand 204 votes, 22.10 percent; and the candidate of Morena and the PT 413 thousand 599 votes ”, he mentioned from the National Palace.

On the other hand, the chief executive pointed out in the electoral journey and the proper functioning of this, since there were no altercations around the elections despite being an extraordinary one.

“The most important thing of all is that there was no confrontation, there was no violence, a complaint about possible electoral fraud, a complaint in a polling place and very few incidents, very few complaints, very few people also vote, 21 percent, because it is an extraordinary choice.”

They ask to annul election

The “Va por México” coalition, made up of the PAN, PRI and PRD He demanded that the election for Tamaulipas Senator be held again, pointing out strong irregularities during the day.

The parties that are members of the alliance allege that there were situations of coercion of the vote and intervention of organized crime in favor of Morena and the PT.

In a joint statement, the three political institutes said that they were collecting the evidence that they will present to the INE in order to challenge the result of the election.

“Va por México” affirms that among the inconsistencies they detected are “the intervention of organized crime directly supporting Morena and its candidate; the participation of the Servants of the Nation as representatives of Morena in the electoral booths; the threat to citizens of lose the support provided by the Federal Government”.