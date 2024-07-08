Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated the halt to the right in the French legislative elections, where the left-wing coalition New Popular Front (NFP) triumphed.

He described the victory as “an awakening” in Europe and sent his congratulations to the French as leaders who made possible the front against the current led by the far-right Marine Le Pen.

“I take this opportunity, as a parenthesis, to congratulate the leaders and the French people for what happened yesterday. Don’t you have any graphics there? I recently said in an interview with El Chamuco that the peoples of the world are humanists and progressive, that is why the right, conservatism, has no future.

“When the right grows, it is because the left is doing badly, especially in its leadership capacity, in its leadership, but people all over the world are in favour of fraternity and freedom and equality, taking advantage of the fact that we are talking about France, all over the world, and yesterday it was demonstrated,” he explained in his morning press conference from the National Palace.

According to results released by the Interior Ministry yesterday, the left-wing NFP won 182 of the 577 seats in the National Assembly (lower house), followed by President Emmanuel Macron’s centre-right alliance with 168 and the far-right National Rally (RN) party with 143.

This morning, the President acknowledged the leadership of his friend, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the charismatic voice of the leftist alliance, as there was a risk that the right would dominate in the lower house.

“And yesterday in France, where there was a risk that the right would dominate Parliament, and a strategy of unity of all the forces of the left in France was being carried out, Mélenchon, whom I knew, is my friend, a great leader, I met him 10 years ago when I went to Paris, had a lot to do with it.

At the House of Students of Latin America, I believe, he was told.

“That’s right, yeah, like what year was that?”

In 2015, they responded.

“I had dinner with him that night and we met and then he came here in July 2022, so he is now the leader of this left-wing group that won the majority,” he said.

In his victory speech, Mélenchon stressed that the NFP must “govern” but without “entering into negotiations” with President Macron’s alliance.