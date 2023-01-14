Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrated his wife’s birthday Beatriz Gutierrez Muller at the El Cardenal restaurant, at the Hilton-Alameda Hotel, on the afternoon of this Friday, January 13.

Accompanied by Gutiérrez, López Obrador arrived at the establishment, located in front of Alameda Central, at 2:21 p.m. Arrived in the white Jetta in which he travels in Mexico City.

No security operation was deployed special on the site. The presence of some capital policemen and members of the President’s Assistant was only observed, outside the restaurant.

Two hours earlier, López Obrador uploaded a message and a video to Twitter to congratulate the historian on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

“Your eyes are my spell. Against the bad day. I love you for your gaze. That looks and sows the future,” was the poem by Benedetti that the President dedicated to his wife.

“Happy birthday, beloved Beatriz,” added the man from Tabasco.

Flowers to Beatriz

In the video López Obrador surprised his wife, the writer Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, with a bouquet of flowers as a gift for her birthday in the early hours of Friday.

After being serenaded by supporters in the early hours of his birthday, Gutiérrez met AMLO at his residence in the National Palace.

“For your 45”, mentioned the federal president when Beatriz received the bouquet of flowers.

“There I stayed, no more, oh thank you! You look like a 15-year-old boyfriend,” replied the academic.

“For everything you help me, you support me, you protect me, you enlighten me,” AMLO said.

“That and more,” replied Beatriz.

The bouquet of flowers also contained a card that was read by Beatriz, despite the fact that the president asked her to read it later just for her.

“Congratulations on your birthday, we are going to be together forever,” the card with the bouquet of flowers said.