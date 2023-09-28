Several analysts see 2024 as a year in which the Mexican economy can burstbefore or shortly after handing over the presidency AMLO to the successor.

To follow the government of the 4Q increasing in 2024 their levels of government spending, budget deficit, foreign debt and rising prices higher than in the USA, our main trading partner, The Mexican government may lose control of the economy and the exchange rate.

There is a way out if President López Obrador recognizes that he must change his pathIf not, it will take the economy to a ravine, from which it will take a lot of work to get it out.

There are solutions, we summarize some of them:

1st.- Lower the tax rate to US levelsour main commercial partner, where the maximum rate is 36.6%, while in Mexico it is 55.1%.

2nd.- Reduce violence. In Mexico there were 25 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, in the USA 6.8. The percentage of homicides in Mexico was almost three times higher than in the USA.

3rd.- Stop the growth of external debtwhich at any time can become unpayable, due to further extensions of the terms to pay the interest.

4th.- Stop the growth of the budget deficita variable whose growth translates into an increase in country risk, and creates the need to increase interest rates to maintain foreign investments in pesos, whose exit would put more pressure on the exchange rate.

5th.- End monopolies in oil extraction and electricity generation, whose losses are unsustainable in the medium and long term. In 2022, PEMEX’s losses were greater than the combined budgets of the Secretariat of National Defense and the Secretariat of the Navy, and higher than the budget of the Secretariat of Health.

PEMEX and the CFE must be converted into truly public companieswhich are listed on the Stock Exchange, for which they have to make their income and expenses transparent. Until now they are private companies of the President in turn.

If there is no greater transparency in the expenses of state companies, sources of waste and corruption, A strong economic crisis will hardly be avoided in 2024.

