AMLO, short version to name the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, surprised at his morning lecture with a statement that angered video game fans.

Although a few months ago it became a meme for its famous ‘Pleishon 5’, this time he made an unfortunate statement that categorizes the industry gamer as a negative.

Following the example of some politicians from USA, AMLO crossed out the video game of racists and violent, although with a clear ignorance of the subject.

During his press conference, the president spoke about the importance of children returning to face-to-face classes as soon as possible, since, according to him, they only spend their time watching television and playing video games.

Touching this point, AMLO He took the opportunity to brand these products as violent and even racist, although he pointed to an example that is completely out of reality to validate his point.

‘Some people were telling me with concern about what children see on television or in games. Violence … these confrontations that occur in racist games. In the game, taking the life of an African American or a Mexican has I don’t know what value, if they are white they are worth more or less. Those things, then, we do need to move on, a change of mind. ‘

As you can see, the conception of AMLO Part of prejudices a little strange, since we do not remember any game that rewards you for killing people of a certain ethnicity.

Not even GTA dared to do something so crazy.

The notion of AMLO about videogames is something wrong

It is true that many of the available titles show violence and therefore have a classification intended only for adults; however, several studies have shown that these do not lead to violent behavior.

The real problem and where there should be actions, is in the mentality of the parents, since not everyone is willing to guide their children about what they see in their video games.

What do you think of the president’s words?

