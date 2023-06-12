Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made a call to the brunette unit as well as the opposition to address the processes towards the 2024 presidential electionwhen your party has already established the rules to define the candidate.

During La Mañanera on June 12, AMLO recognized that by the statutes established by the National Council of Morena cannot speak for or against the so-called ‘corcholatas’, a candidate for the party’s candidacy for the presidential succession

“I can’t talk about the candidates. Yesterday it was agreed that the President of the Republic cannot be in favor of or against any of those who aspire to be coordinators of the transformation, coordinator or coordinators of the transformation”, declared the federal president.

However the President Andres Manuel He took the opportunity to call for the unity of both Morena and the opposition, so that both sides defend their ideology towards 2024.

“It seems to me that unity is important, that the conservative bloc unite, that it is important that everyone unite and defend a project, an ideal, a doctrine and that they put aside pragmatism, the search for power for power’s sake. ”, he asserted.

“That they defend a project, for what they believe because if it is not so it is pure personal ambition, pure politicking, and the same on the left flank; to defend the transformation, which is to defend the people, which is to defend not allowing classism, racism, corruption”.

AMLO celebrated that the National Council of Morena set the rules to define the presidential candidate unanimouslyoffering the opposition to use his party’s method for the process.

“It’s good that yesterday they informed me that unanimously, that is, everyone, approved the rules and hopefully this happens on the right flank, that they define the rules, that everyone can participate there and I am not going to charge them copyright if they decide to use the survey,” he said.