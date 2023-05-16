President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presumed that the dollar has reached the 17.48 pesos on May 15, ensuring that in Mexico maintains healthy finances for which the national currency has been appreciated.

When questioned about the recent visit of businessman Carlos Slim to the National Palace, AMLO reported that the magnate recognized the economic stability that exists in Mexico, assuring that it is an attraction for the foreign investment.

“We talked about the economic situation of the country. He agrees that there is a good time for investment in Mexico, that there is economic and financial stability, that Mexico is one of the most attractive countries for foreign investment, so much so that what is happening with the strengthening of the weight,” declared the federal president.

In this sense, Andres Manuel He recalled that on May 15 the value of the peso in relation to the US dollar reached a level not recorded in 7 years, since a dollar was worth 17.4870 pesos.

“Yesterday it reached a level in relation to the dollar that had not been seen in 7 years, so this is confidence. They can say that there are other factors, yes, there are several factors that intervene, but there is one that intervenes, which is trust, ”she asserted.

The Mexican peso went beyond 17.50 units per dollar, closing at its best level since April 2016, after economic data in the United States weakened the greenback.

In addition, it was supported by a greater flow of dollars to the country in anticipation that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will end its upward cycle this Thursday.