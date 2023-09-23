President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted this Saturday the progress in the construction of the new Felipe Carrillo Puerto Tulum International Airportin Quintana Roo, which will be operated by the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena).

In a video posted on his social networks, López Obrador showed images of military workers and engineers placing the finishes on the air terminal, which is expected to be inaugurated in December 2023.

“We are going to inaugurate the Tulum airport on December 21, 2023, it is an airport that will be in charge of the Secretariat of National Defense, it is a modern, first-world airport,” said the president.

The Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport of Tulum will have the capacity to serve 10 million passengers annually and will have a runway 3.5 kilometers long and 45 meters wide.

This macro project has generated 14,690 jobs and in December of this year it will become an innovative access to Quintana Roo, for more than 5 million visitors who will bring prosperity to the center and south of the state, according to the Government of Mexico.

The work, which has a cost of 13,145 million pesos, is part of the federal government’s plan to promote tourism development in Quintana Roo.

“They are already working on the finishes of the terminal of the new Felipe Carrillo Puerto Tulum International Airport, in Quintana Roo. In December we inaugurated it,” he noted on his social networks.

Other works of the Sedena

In addition to the Tulum Airport, Sedena is also in charge of the construction of other infrastructure projects in the country, such as the Mayan Train and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec train.

The federal government has highlighted that Sedena’s participation in these works will save the State resources and guarantee the quality of the work.

