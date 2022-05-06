Andrés Manuel López Obrador kicked off the tour he will hold in Central America and the Caribbean between May 5 and 9. During these visits to the Heads of State of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Belize and Cuba, the President of Mexico will supervise cooperation and development programs jointly maintained by these nations with Mexico.

Credits: Presidency of Mexico

López Obrador took off this afternoon from Mexico City International Airport, being the first stopover Guatemala where he held a meeting between his entourage and that of his Guatemalan counterpart, Alejandro Giammattei, likewise, the Mexican president received the decoration of the Order of the Quetzal in Great Collar Degree.

AMLO with his Guatemalan counterpart. Credits: Presidency of Mexico

For Friday, May 6, it is scheduled to land in Salvadoran lands where the Mexican president will hold a meeting with President Nayib Bukele, with whom different binational cooperation issues will be discussed, among which it is worth highlighting the joint coordination of the implementation of the Youth Building the Future program.

Read more: TEPJF declares the return of Jaime Bonilla to his seat in the Senate illegal

Between May 6 and 7 AMLO will be arriving in Honduran lands to meet for the first time with the newly elected Xiomara Castro. The issues to be discussed range from the common agenda in economic matters, as well as cooperation in infrastructure and consular issues.

Jhon Briseño, Prime Minister of Belize, is waiting for you on Saturday, May 7, to talk privately with the aim of deepening binational collaboration in areas such as tourism, shared culture, and trade. The signing of a letter of intent for binational cooperation with the federal program Sembrando Vida is scheduled.

For the end of López Obrador’s tour, the chosen destination is Cuba, where it will remain from May 7 to 9. There, the delegations will hold a private meeting in which they will review the broad agenda in common with the Caribbean country.