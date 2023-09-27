President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted this Wednesday that Banco del Bienestar is the banking institution with the most branches in the country and more will still be built.

“It is a feat, let me boast, to throw a little oil, imagine what it is like, against all odds, against the current, to already have a bank to disperse funds to the most needy people in the country, banks in the towns more remote,” declared the president in his morning press conference at the National Palace.

“There was no longer this, it no longer existed. This is a sacrilege for the neoliberal technocrats. They went so far as to say they were small offices and that we did not know what it meant to operate a bank, well that’s it, and we need I think about 500 more.”

Incredible what the military engineers have done, the chief executive stressed, building 2,700 branches, which have electricity, internet, ATMs, everything so that older people, people with disabilities, do not have to move from their towns to where they live. There are branches because there were no commercial banks in all municipalities.

“And the Banco del Bienestar already has 2,296 branches operating, López Obrador pointed out.

The President also pointed out that the two-month period for seniors has just been dispersed, after months ago there were problems in the operation of the ATMs.

He mentioned that the Secretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel, will explain in the Morning for those who had their cards and savings in private banks and now their support must be obtained at the branches of the Banco del Bienestar.

Private banks are also helping us with this purpose and there have been no problems with dispersion, said the President.

“Then Adriana is going to come to talk about this and also to inform that they can leave part of their resources in deposit, if they wish, and that they will not be lost, because they were also spreading lies that everything had to be removed because, if They were not going to lose their savings,” he noted.