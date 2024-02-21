President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke about the complex situation of the Ayotzinapa case, which has been one of the central issues of his administration and which has not yet found a definitive resolution.

In an interview for Canal Red, López Obrador expressed that, although it would hurt him not to resolve this case during his term, there is still time to advance in its clarification.

The president recognized that the case of the 43 students who disappeared in Iguala, Guerrero, in 2014, represents a pending issue for his Government.

Finding the 43 Ayotzinapa normalistas was one of his campaign promises, even the president has said that it is the only one he has not fulfilled.

Despite the progress and investigations carried out, the president pointed out that challenges still persist on the path to truth and justice.

During the interview, López Obrador recalled the commitment he made during his electoral campaign in 2018 to resolve the Ayotzinapa case.

However, he emphasized that they faced significant obstacles due to the complexity of the network of corruption and cover-up surrounding the case.

The president mentioned that the Government's Truth Commission has recognized the State crime in which various authorities participated in complicity with organized crime.

This admission has been an important step in the process of seeking truth and justice for the families of the missing students.

López Obrador criticized the strategy known as “historical truth”, promoted by the government and Enrique Peña Nieto, which attempted to divert the responsibility of the State in the disappearance of the students.

This strategy, according to the President, has made the search for the truth even more difficult and has been the subject of political manipulation.

Likewise, the president expressed his skepticism towards the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which he accused of being biased and serving right-wing political interests. López Obrador questioned the objectivity of the organization and its role in the Ayotzinapa case.