the canoeist Beatriz Briones received a new decoration for his outstanding sports career, this time from the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The medal was delivered to Briones as part of the commemoration of the 112th anniversary of the start of the Mexican Revolution for his outstanding kayaking career.

The canoeist went to the main stage of the event where AMLO would personally present her with the First Class Naval Sports Merit medal.

“The president congratulated me, gave me a decoration from the Mexican Navy and a diploma from the Secretary of the Navy,” he said. Beatriz Brioneswho has a scholarship from the State Sports Institute.

Throughout the year 2022, the outstanding athlete dominated the Conade de Tijuana National Games, the Junior and Senior Pan American Games held.

Likewise, Beatriz Briones got bronze in the Senior World Championshipand won the Nuevo León State Sports Award along with Paola Longoria, and the National Award.

The head of Inde, Francisco González, said that next Tuesday the delivery of the State Sports Awardwhere Briones and Longoria are the leading candidates.

We recommend you read:

He will be the governor of Nuevo León, samuel garciawho does the honor of presenting the award to the State Sports Award.