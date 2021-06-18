Digital Millennium

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador supported the proposal to carry out a total review of Metro Line 12 to provide security to the public, but clarified that the corresponding authorities must determine the responsibilities for the collapse.

In the morning conference, the president said that the preliminary ruling is correct as a first analysis of the approach to the collapse. He argued that the company that produced it is serious, since the document was endorsed by engineering specialists from UNAM, who agreed on the failures that had been committed.

“You have to do a total review, I agree with that, to have complete security, Give people absolute security, that the entire stretch is reviewed and from there a decision is made, there is no problem because we do not accept corruption or impunity ”, he commented.

López Obrador assured that the investigations cannot be advanced, since as President it is not his responsibility, however, he supported the work carried out by the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, who “is acting well” when requesting the expert opinion and rehabilitate the line.

The chief executive pointed out that the Attorney General’s Office will be responsible for establishing the corresponding responsibilities, while the government is responsible for attending to the victims’ families “in a special way, with much affection, love, repairing the damage,” he explained.

In the same way, he denied that his administration is going to cover up the companies responsible for the construction of the section, although he rejected the option of holding any official responsible politically, since that matter “has to be resolved by the competent authority, in this case the Prosecutor’s Office.” .

“If we go to political responsibility I could say ‘who was the President at that time?’ It is very abstract, better that the judicial authority decides if there are responsible and they are punished ”, he reiterated.

