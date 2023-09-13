President Andrés Manuel López Obrador once again attacked Xóchitl Gálvez, presidential candidate of the Broad Front for Mexico, whom he accused of being incongruous for also representing the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PR), and made reference to the character “La Chimoltrufia.”

In his morning press conference at the National Palace, the president mentioned the name of Xóchitl and showed an old video in which Gálvez is seen hitting a piñata in the shape of the PRI emblem.

Senator Xóchitl Gálvez is a presidential candidate for the Broad Front for Mexico, made up of the National Action (PAN), Institutional Revolutionary and Democratic Revolution (PRD) parties.

“Do you know what it takes to govern a country? Moral authority, and a word, a term, a concept: congruence,” said the head of the Executive.

“Without moral authority you cannot govern a country with people as good and creative as the people of Mexico. It is not ‘as I say one thing I say the other’, who said that? It is not possible.”

AMLO’s agenda

After the video, López Obrador announced that on Friday he will attend the inauguration of the first stage of the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train, baptized as El Insurgente.

This Wednesday, he will lead the Niño Heroes ceremony and then travel to Monterrey to inaugurate the first stage of the Cuchillo II press, built to alleviate the water shortage and bring the liquid to the metropolitan area.

López Obrador highlighted that the work, a 90-kilometer aqueduct, was done in record time and companies from Nuevo León participated.

“The plants that manufacture the tubes behaved very well, it is an investment of around 12 billion pesos, together the government of Nuevo León and the federal government. Half the federal government and half of the investment the state government “said López Obrador.

“Very well, Governor Samuel García, very well, and his technicians who helped, and very well the technical supervision of the military engineers, because we started the work in September of last year and today we inaugurated the first stage.”

The President also said that tomorrow afternoon he will be in Toluca, at the inauguration of Delfina Gómez as governor, and the next day he will attend the inauguration of El Insurgente.

“On its fast, modern train, on the 15th, the cost will be announced, which will greatly help people and all workers to travel to Mexico City,” highlighted the man from Tabasco.

López Obrador also invited El Grito, in the capital’s Zócalo. He explained that there will be a festival of about a thousand girls and boys, artists, from the Creative Seedbeds.

“They are going to start at seven at night, and at 10 at night the Frontera Group starts, and the Grito is at 11, and after the Grito ends, the Frontera Group continues,” the president explained.

On September 16 there will be the parade and on the 17th there will be supervision on the passenger train from Salina Cruz to Coatzacoalcos, the Isthmus train. On September 15 there will be no morning.

