CDMX.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) criticized the role of judges in Mexico for easily freeing criminalsmentioning as an example the allegations by the arrest Ovidio Guzmán Lópezaka “The Mouse”.

In his morning conference on January 12, López Obrador stated that judges very easily release criminals whose detention requires great efforts and even the death of elements in the operations.

“There continue to be unjustified releases of judgesthese people are arrested and released, and it is always the same excuse, that the file is poorly integrated,” criticized AMLO.

As an example, he mentioned the case of Ovidio Guzmán, who said they sought to help him under the argument that he was poorly integrated research folderwith the indication that there was a difference in the reported hours of the operation.

Given this, President López Obrador said that the case of Ovidio Guzmán is widely known and the effort made to stop him is known, even costing the lives of members of the armed forces.

“Even in the case of Ovid they were already claiming that the time did not match. That the judges are not thinking that we are going to remain silent, one thing is that we respect their independence and autonomy, and another thing is that knowing that an injustice or illegality was committed, we remain silent, because we are not accomplicesAMLO warned.

