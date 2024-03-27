President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in his morning conference, La Mañanera, that someone told him that journalist Carmen Aristegui went to Harvard and there she expressed, that one of the candidates to the presidency was his subordinate -his puppet- and “the surprising thing” was that the attendees They applauded him vehemently.

“They told me that 15 days or a month ago Carmen Aristegui went to Harvard (…) she told the Harvard students, most of them Mexican, she expressed that one of the candidates was so subordinate to me that if I said 'muuu ´, she also said ´muuu´, the surprising thing is that there was applause but it was very loud. “All the students celebrated,” said the president.

I send word to the young people that do not believe that these universities are of high academic level or that they handle very good information or train professionals with a libertarian or democratic mentality. And as an example, AMLO recalled that “Carlos Salinas studied there.”

In addition to former President Salinas, López Obrador also commented that former PAN president Felipe Calderón was a guest teacher at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

“Sometimes they go to Harvard and come back more confused,” he said.

