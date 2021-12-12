Throughout this year, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, has drawn attention for his statements related to the video game, where he points out the “risks of Nintendo”. Well, recently the president touched on this issue again, and this time he mentioned that experiences belonging to the battle royale genre are “toxic, harmful and violent.”

At a recent conference in Baja California, the president again warned parents about the supposed dangers that “the Nintendo” promote. On this occasion, two main statements stand out. The first of these is that games belonging to the battle royale genre, such as Fortnite Y Free fire, promote “vile commercialism”. Finally, he pointed out that this form of entertainment is not on par with Familia con Chabelo, the classic program that was broadcast for decades in Mexico. This was what he commented:

“Our children would get up to see Chabelo, now, I mean it in a respectful way, those Nintendo games, pure violence. We are going to start to analyze that, because they go unnoticed, like at night. But they are toxic, harmful, violent contents. I was learning about a game, where they drop, where they hit an island, like 100, and the game consists of eliminating until one remains. Imagine, how long in that, it can be, for young people, for adolescents, they are seeing all those images, interacting, where the central thing is violence, individualism. Also, they receive points, buy and sell, vile commercialism. So long live Chabelo ”.

As usual, the president’s statements do not reflect reality. While it is true that some of the titles belonging to the battle royale genre can have a somewhat complicated community, these games do not promote this type of behavior.

At this point, do not pay much attention to these types of statements. Of course, the relationship between the president and video games is something extremely complicated, and with no real investigation by the president. We can only hope that these comments are not replicated by other politicians or parents.

Via: Andrés Manuel López Obrador