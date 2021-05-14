AMLO, the president of Mexico, again surprised gamers by his recent statements during his press conference known as The Morning.

On previous occasions he had made statements against video games. On April 15, he had mentioned that in video games “they gave you more points depending on whether your target was African American or not.”

Now the bill Vampipe shared an excerpt from the question session in which the president AMLO mentions: ‘… The machines is where violence and racism spread (…) in the confrontations in the machines, a human being of color, an Afro-American, is worth less than a white‘. However, the Mexican president did not give details about which video game or saga or which characters he was referring to.

It seems that AMLO has a very clear idea on the subject of video games. Just a couple of days ago, the controversial new labeling of video games was made official to make them safer for families with the support of the president and the commissions.

However, in this case, the question originally It was about the problems facing the state of Jalisco, both in security and electoral matters.

These ideas probably come from their American counterparts, such as the famous pastor Josue Yrion and his famous video about The nintendos which ensured that video games were produced by the devil. These negative ideas about video games have been spread for years by people who are not familiar with this medium. And, among many things, they seek to blame them as if they were a scapegoat.

AMLO’s ignorance about videogames

Video games are a means of artistic expression, either because of their messages or because of their unique way of interacting with the public. And, contrary to the president’s sayings AMLO, can help reduce levels of anxiety, depression and violence. A recent study published by the University of Cambridge mentioned that 24% of people who play video games are less likely to develop depression.

With regard to violence, video games have shown decrease the levels of violent attacks in adolescents and young people who gamble constantly.

Now this is where the president’s sayings AMLO become more dangerous: For a large part of the quarantined population, video games have proven to be beneficial for their mental and emotional health. You cannot stigmatize a medium that has been positive for many people.

