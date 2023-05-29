Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorpresident of Mexico, promised that the Interoceanic Train that connects the port of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, with Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, It will be inaugurated in the next 3 months.

This was announced by the federal president during the tour he is carrying out to supervise the construction and rehabilitation works of the railway sections in the Isthmus of TehuantepecOaxaca.

“The train, the railway, is already very advanced, I think we will be able to inaugurate it in August, September, and it will already operate normally in December of this year,” declared the chief executive.

During his visit to the Pemex refinery in Salina Cruz, AMLO He reiterated that he does not want to leave works unfinished once his six-year term is over, so they must rush to build them.

For December of this year, the Federal Government plans to fully inaugurate the more than 1,500 kilometers of tracks of the Mayan Trainemblematic work of his government that seeks to promote tourism in the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

President Andrés Manuel makes supervision tours by the sections of the Mayan Train every fifteen days, the same ones in which the governor of the state you visit participates, as well as the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, since the Sedena is in charge of the works.

AMLO on the Isthmus

López Obrador supervised the construction works of the Interoceanic Train of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, which connects the Port of Salina Cruz with Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

Through their social networks, AMLO published a video flying over the construction zone where the train track will pass, after two days of supervision in the construction and rehabilitation works.

“Yesterday and today, with Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy, we supervised the three railway lines that we are rehabilitating: Palenque-Coatzacoalcos-Salina Cruz-Ixtepec-Ciudad Hidalgo, in the states of Tabasco, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas. . It is historic: passenger trains will return, ”he wrote next to the images.