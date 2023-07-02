By highlighting a decrease in acts of violence during his five years of governmentPresident Andrés Manuel López Obrador, assured that Mexico is no longer a Narco-State. “Let it be heard well and far away, to the other continent, across the Atlantic. Nor is there a Narco-State in Mexico today, as we suffered. It’s over.”

The message draws attention after a few days ago, the United Kingdom issued a travel alert to 10 states for violence.

Militarization

In front of thousands of supporters in the Zócalo of Mexico City, the president pointed out that Mexico is not a militarized country, as its opponents have accused. He informed that the actions attributed to the sailors and the soldiers are workers, real and patriotic. “I also take this opportunity to express that unlike what happened during the neoliberal or Neoporfirian governments, now the people are not repressed, massacres are not ordered, there is no torture, and the violation of human rights is not tolerated,” he said.

He attributed this change to the public servants who have accompanied him on his journey to achieve a better, fairer, freer, more democratic, more independent society. “The direction and implementation of the actions to transform Mexico, we have carried out together with women and men who are true, honest, and conscious public servants,” he said.