Mexico City.- The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned that without electoral reform there will continue to be fraud and he clarified that he does not seek to disappear INEdespite the proposal to create a new electoral body.

Given the statements of the former president Felipe Calderon, AMLO assured in La Mañanera that neither the INE nor the Electoral Tribunal will disappear, in addition to ruling out that democracy in Mexico is at stake.

“Calderón went there to Spain to say that in this month of November democracy would end in Mexico, because the INE. I take this opportunity to inform you that it is an electoral reform so that there is democracy, it is not the disappearance of the body in charge of organizing the elections. That is not going to disappear, nor is the court in charge of qualifying the elections.

“What we do not want is for this corrupt, anti-democratic system to continue, which is in the power of the conservatives because they are capable, and I am not speaking tentatively, of committing fraud as they have already done. And that must be avoided because it would be a setback.” and a very serious issue for the country,” said López Obrador.

This morning, at a conference in National Palacethe Federal President charged that there is a campaign against the electoral reform led by Claudio X. González.

“Also clarify people because there is a whole disinformation campaign. Those who run the INE who are the corrupt conservatives, Claudio X González and company, who have always been involved in electoral fraud and now become the champions of democracy, they have a campaign deceiving people, especially there in Las Lomas, because I went there and I saw that in the houses there were posters saying ‘I defend the INE, not the destruction of the INE,'” he said.

López Obrador was questioned about the electronic vote used in the election in Brazil and stated that he would like it to be implemented in Mexico.

“Yes, yes, electronic voting, because it works, you have to copy what is good. And I am sure that it costs less, that it is not so much expense and since the electoral reform is being discussed now, such a system would help a lot, safe, impartial, efficient, Quick.

We recommend you read:

Ricardo Anaya warns about AMLO’s electoral reform again

Profeco opens page to buy prices for the Good End 2022

AMLO denies meeting with the Sinaloa Cartel for a visit to Badiraguato, Sinaloa

“Looking for a way, I don’t know, but it is a fact that this system works because we are talking about Brazil. We already know that this electoral system has worked very well in Costa Rica for decades,” he added.