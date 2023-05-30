The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez ObradorI assure that the members of organized crime respect the so-called servants of the nationFederal Government workers who promote social programs in the country’s communities.

In his morning lecture on May 29, AMLO said that while they are in the brigades of the Welfare Secretariat, the criminals identify the servants of the nation for their uniforms, for which they were respected.

“There are cases where they arrest someone who works in the communities, some criminal group and those who work in the communities wear a vest and they already identify and respect them,” he declared from the Treasury Room of the National Palace.

Andrés Manuel reported that the Servants of the Nation They are detained at checkpoints carried out by criminals, however, they seek the help offered by the Federal Government through the Welfare Secretariat in charge of Ariadna Montiel.

“They told me recently that ‘my grandmother’s support hasn’t arrived,’ a boy told a Servant of the Nation; They were at a checkpoint and the promoters had to work. And he told her, ‘well, where does your grandmother live’, ‘in that town’, ‘give me the data’, ‘no, how can I give you the data’, ‘then it’s not possible’. ‘Well, when you come back, someone is going to give you the data,’” he asserted.

The federal president has highlighted social programs as key to addressing the causes of different problems in the country, such as school dropouts by awarding scholarships for students.

He Federal government It has also tried to implement social programs for young people as part of the actions to address the causes and prevent them from dabbling in crime.

“So, welfare programs help a lot because you can militarize and establish an authoritarian system that prevails. It may be that this works temporarily, what we want is to live in a better society and that necessarily involves social justice, peace is the fruit of justice. You cannot face violence with violence, evil with evil, ”she pointed out.