First modification: Last modification:
On the southern border of the United States, Venezuelan migrants continue to arrive en masse from Mexico. The precarious conditions in which these people arrive and the less and less possible opportunity to cross into the United States has led Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to request the normalization of relations between his neighbor to the north and Venezuela to advance repatriations without so many drawbacks.
#AMLO #asks #Venezuela #normalize #relations #France
Leave a Reply