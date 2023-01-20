Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asked the authorities of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), file a complaint against the Minister Yasmín Esquivel for the plagiarism of his bachelor’s thesis for the cancellation of his professional title.

In the morning conference, AMLO made the call to UNAM to stop doing “politicking” around the case, because the highest house of studies wanted to hold the Federal Government responsible, from the SEP, for the sanction against Yasmín Esquivel.

“The case of Minister Yasmín, hopefully the UNAM files a complaint and has the power because it is autonomous, that they assert their autonomy, that they are not engaging in politicking,” he declared from the Old City Hall of CDMX.

Andrés Manuel asked to stop affecting the UNAM with the matter, due to the “politicking” that has been unleashed, because it has already been determined that if they want to proceed with the cancellation of the title, they must start a trial before the Public Ministry.

“What is appropriate is to denounce, prosecute, if the competent authority says ‘this degree must be cancelled’, the SEP already receives the request to cancel the professions registry (…) that they say that there is a crime, it is good that now (it will the Rector should speak) but stop doing politicking, that affects the university, my alma Mater”, he pointed out.

The President pointed out that in the UNAM there are those who are against his government, but he reiterated that he will not interfere in the internal life of the university.

“There are some there who are against us (…) especially after the neoliberal model was seconded, but there are many teachers, students, who do not agree with the right-wing of the UNAM. This thing that Narro has left PRI delegate to Ecatepec, ending his term as Rector of UNAM, PRI rattlesnake “.

“Hopefully it is resolved and that it resolves with autonomy, we are not going to get into the internal life of the UNAM, the government always got into the UNAM, removed rectors,” he said.