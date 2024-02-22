President Andrés Manuel López Obrador generated controversy this Thursday by ask the US government to clarify an investigation about alleged drug trafficking support for his 2018 presidential campaign.

During his morning press conference, López Obrador reported that the The New York Times is working on a story related to this topic, although it has not been disseminated yet.

In this context, he expressed his expectation that The US government provides information on the matterunderscoring the importance of transparency in any democratic government.

According to the questions that the American newspaper would have asked, it is suggested that authorities in that country investigated the possibility that close allies of the Mexican president had held meetings with drug cartels and received significant sums of money from drug trafficking.

However, this investigation would have been closed due to the risk of a diplomatic conflict with Mexico.

Faced with these accusations, López Obrador flatly rejected them, calling them “slander.”

At the end of January, ProPublica published an investigation by journalist Tim Golden that suggested that the Sinaloa cartel had financed one of his presidential campaigns in 2006.

These reports are based on interviews with US agents with protected witnesses. López Obrador has attributed these allegations to attacks by his political adversaries, particularly in the context of the upcoming presidential elections in Mexico.

AMLO airs personal data of The New York Times correspondent

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded this Thursday to the American newspaper The New York Times for a report he prepared on alleged drug trafficking payments in his 2018 campaign, which involves his children and close collaborators.

“They are slanderers,” said the president in his morning press conference at the National Palace, and warned of new campaigns of lies.

However, upon reading the letter sent to him by the American newspaper's correspondent, López Obrador released the cell phone number that the journalist wrote in her letter addressed to the Presidential spokesperson, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas.

The President read the questions sent by Natalie Kitroeff, head of The New York Times Correspondent in Mexico, who informed him that the newspaper was working on a report on an investigation carried out by the United States government during the current six-year term.

This is interesting because the United States government is now going to have to report,” the president said.

According to the letter, this is a different investigation than the one carried out by the DEA, which was made public a few weeks ago and which only addressed the 2006 campaign.

Through the letter, the newspaper asks the Presidency for comments on the report and gave it a deadline of 5 p.m. on February 21 to include the responses in the article.

“You can contact me by mail or by phone at these numbers,” López Obrador read and that is how he announced the correspondent's telephone number.

The questions