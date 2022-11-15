Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradormade a call to the magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation to not approve the injunctions presented by different companies to eliminate food labeling on their products.

In his morning lecture, AMLO He accused a campaign with economic interests in the background, assuring that they “corn corn” legislators to approve measures by way.

“They are economic vested interests that dominate the governments because they have representatives in the Congresses of the countries, lobbyists who pay them and who also maize legislators and of course officials,” he declared.

In this sense, Andres Manuel He asked the magistrates of the SCJN not to give the green light to the amparo, ensuring that the health of Mexicans must be thought first.

“I am sure that the protections are not going to prosper because if the ministers of the Court approve something against the health of the people, I do not know what would happen, when it would be known at least, we are not going to stay without mentioning it because it cannot be under any circumstances. above the health of the people, the interest of profit, that they go to steal further, that is, it cannot be that the health of the president is affected, ”he added.

For his part, Ruy López Ridaura, general director of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control of the Ministry of Health, considered the number of injunctions of the Private Initiative before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) against of the new nutritional labeling.

“Yes, it affects a lot, if it is surprising that an amparo against labeling has reached the Supreme Court, it is no longer one, there are four, we are aware of this, it is an amparo where they are demanding a series of rights from businessmen, which It’s totally unheard of,” he said.

The Government, said López Ridaura, has the technical evidence to defend the new labeling.

“We believe that this has to be defended, we trust, I think it is the technical evidence to defend against these protections, the evidence is very clear, not only in terms of the risk to health but also in the null impact that has been clarified on the possible risk that there could be to the worker base or economic aspects, as has been argued”.