Mexico City.– President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the population of the state of Quintana Roo, and in particular the Municipality of Tulum, not to hesitate and move to higher areas, shelters or relatives’ homes to avoid putting their lives at risk in the face of the imminent arrival of Hurricane “Beryl.”

Through his social media and WhatsApp channel, the President confirmed that the meteorological phenomenon is a category 3 and will enter this tourist destination, which is a populated area.

“So far, the trajectory of Category 3 Hurricane Beryl indicates that it will enter through Tulum, which is a populated area close to the sea,” he said.

“That is why it is advisable to move to higher ground, to shelters or to the homes of relatives and friends in other places. Let us not hesitate, material things can be recovered. The most important thing is life.”

The Morena governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama, assured that shelters are ready for those who need them during and after the impact of the cyclone.

“All shelters activated, Mr. President. There is full coordination with federal forces to assist the people and regions that will be most affected,” he responded on X (formerly Twitter).