Mexico City.- Following the “pause” encouraged by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with the Embassies of the United States and Canada, opposition senators warned that the Executive should have “thicker skin” and prevent the situation from worsening.

“You have to have thick skin to accept criticism, especially when it is in good faith,” said Senator-elect Luis Donaldo Colosio, of Movimiento Ciudadano, in relation to the statements made by Ambassador Ken Salazar, to the effect that judicial reform would put the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States at risk.

PRI Senator Beatriz Paredes Rangel expressed her hope that the “pause” announced by López Obrador does not lead to a “more serious conflict” with those nations. “I hope that this is not overinterpreted and that it does not lead us to a more serious conflict with two nations that are very important for Mexico, given our deep relationship with America,” she said.

The former governor of Tlaxcala called for “a much more solid and consistent diplomatic effort and for consideration to be given to the fact that the issue of judicial reform has generated obvious political concerns, which are fundamental legal concerns.”

Senator Clemente Castañeda, head of the MC bench, criticized the pause announced by the Executive. “These are aberrations. How can we put the relationship with our most important commercial partner on hold! No! I understand that the president is under a lot of pressure from the not so simple statements made by the ambassador, but it seems to me that the best way to deal with this is not by putting a pause, but by having a much more fluid relationship with the North American and Canadian counterparts,” he said.