Monterrey.- The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador arrived tonight in Nuevo León to visit tomorrow Dam The Knifein China.

At 8:20 p.m., the convoy that transported the President arrived at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Constitución.

Obrador arrived in a white Suburban escorted by two other gray trucks of the same model.

Upon arrival, he quickly entered the hotel and greeted the people who recognized him.

The President informed this Friday in the Mañanera that he will give a tour this weekend to learn about the progress in the The Knife Aqueduct 2currently under construction.

