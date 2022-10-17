Those who were once PRI members are still unable to measure their condition as opponents. After President López Obrador, with playful skill, appropriated the succession agenda of the opposition, two ex-priistas responded with a moved “thank you, Mr. President” – as if he were their political leader – to his inclusion in the list of opposition pre-candidates that was announced at the National Palace.

Demetrio Sodi and José Ángel Gurría Treviño were really excited to see their names mentioned among the list of ¡42! opponents to whom López Obrador gave his blessing as presidential candidates of the opposition to Morena; Sodi wrote in his space in El Economista: “thank you, Mr. President” and Gurría, with all his experience of mobility on the international stages of the wolves of the world economy and finances, narrowed his eyes, lowered his head and said, weary : “I consider it an honour”.

What these experienced politicians and officials did not understand was that President López Obrador, in a Machiavellian masterful political move, took away from far-right businessman Claudio X, González control over the processes for appointing presidential candidates from all the opposition parties.

After the PRI’s betrayal of the Va por México alliance, Mr. X. pulled his strings of economic power to build another opposition alliance with other civic groups formed by politicians disemboweled from their own parties and immediately present the [email protected] bloc . Only that a presidential statement on Thursday morning reduced his ability to maneuver because politicians respond to his political instincts.

After having finished a long cycle in the direction of the powerful OECD group -organization for cooperation and economic development-, one of the most important clubs of the world’s rich that dictate the guidelines for the validity of the global neoliberal project, Gurría turned eyes to Mexico and announced his return and reincorporation into national life.

But despite all the experience in power relations in the corridors of the world of money, Gurría remains a very naive politician. Gurría was President Zedillo’s first choice for the 2000 presidential succession, except that Zedillo made the political mistake of minimizing the PRI and its decisions and the XVII National Assembly put locks on the presidential candidacy with the demand for a popularly elected position. previous; Gurria and the other Zedillo pre-candidate Guillermo Ortiz Martínez did not have or bothered to have it because they both prefigured themselves as valid of the Salinista-Zedillista neoliberal court.

The same Thursday that López Obrador uncovered him as a pre-42 power, Gurría was very clear that he does want to be a PRI candidate and of course the opposition, so his surprise was nothing more than a sample of typical hypocrisy of the priists. The proof is found that just yesterday the PRI circled the information about the holding of the Dialogues for Mexico meeting with which the PRI will launch its internal process of appointing the presidential candidate, with a model of keynote speeches by the main pre-candidates, the same to what President Miguel de la Madrid did in 1987 to disguise the dedazo already assumed in favor of his favorite Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

The meetings will be today, Monday the 17th, tomorrow, Tuesday the 18th, and so far eight qualified candidates will participate: Beatriz Paredes Rangel, Idelfonso Guajardo, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, José Ángel Gurría Treviño, Claudia Ruiz Massieu, Esteban Villegas, Enrique de la Madrid Cordero and Miguel Riquelme; each pre-candidate will present his country project before the Council of Elders and the representatives of all the surviving power blocs of the tricolor.

However, the PRI’s candidacy will not come out of this cycle of conferences, but the rule of the game will be fulfilled that the PRI with the greatest political power will decide the nomination, on this occasion there would be two major voters: former presidents Enrique Peña Nieto and Carlos Gortari salt flats. And as if there were no doubt, the eight PRI presidential pre-candidates are part of the neoliberal political class chiseled by Salinas and Zedillo, and among them the most outstanding is José Ángel Gurría, whose aspiration was frustrated in the succession of 2000.

For now, with that ability that he shows off in his worst moments, President López Obrador watered down the PRI with the announcement of the cycle of conferences of the tricolor’s official pre-candidates and on Thursday night the prevailing list was that of Palacio National.

