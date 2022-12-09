President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, met this Thursday with the current president of the Mexican Business Council (CMN), Antonio del Valle Perochena; the president of the Business Coordinating Council, Francisco Cervantes, and Rolando Vega Saenz, the next head of the CMN.

After the meeting, the federal president introduced Rolando Vega Sáenz, director and owner of Seguros Atlas, who will assume his position in February 2023 as the new president of the Mexican Business Council, replacing Antonio del Valle.

Who is the new leader of the rich businessmen?

Rolando Vega Sáenz, the next president of the CMN, an organization that brings together the richest and most influential businessmen in the country, is a public accountant from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

He was also president of the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS) on two occasions (1990-1992 and 2004-2006) and also served as a director and member of the Executive Commission of the Business Coordinating Council.

Among the members of the CMN, the owners or managers of companies as important as Kimberly-Clark de México, owned by Claudio X. González; Televisa, by Emilio Azcárraga Jean; Industrias Peñoles, by Alberto Bailleres; and FEMSA, owned by José Antonio Fernández Carbajal, alias “El Diablo”.

AMLO meets with the private sector

For approximately 3 hours, the businessmen of the Council met with AMLO at the Club de Industriales de Polanco, where they discussed topics of interest to the private sector such as inflation, security, the changes proposed in the electoral reform and the importance of reaching agreements in the consultations on energy and the T-MEC.

Concluded the meeting, Lopez Obrador He affirmed that in 2023 there will be more investments and jobs because there is certainty that the conflicts between Mexico and the US regarding energy and transgenic corn within the framework of the T-MEC will be resolved.

For his part, Del Valle Perochena said that the talks between the governments of Mexico and the United States regarding the controversies in the North American trade agreement on the issue of energy and GMOs “are advancing, there is confidence that they will reach agreements that will benefit both countries and the entire region.”

The total number of entrepreneurs belonging to the Mexican Business Councilwhich was founded in 1962, is not publicly known, although specialists estimate that its total membership would be made up of some 60 most influential men and women from the private sector in the country.