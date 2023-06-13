President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador I appoint the ambassador Alicia Barcena as the new head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) before the resignation of Marcelo Ebrard to the Federal Government.

In his morning lecture, AMLO remembered that Marcelo Ebrard He presented his resignation from the federal cabinet yesterday, for “partisan work”, since he will dedicate himself to his pre-campaign for the presidency of Mexico.

Andrés Manuel reported that in the first instance Carmen Moreno Toscano will be in charge of the SRE, because Alicia Bárcena continues to be the ambassador of Mexico in Chile and in 10 days he will join his cabinet.

“While the new Secretary of Foreign Relations occupies the position, the diplomat Carmen Moreno Toscano who works as undersecretary of the SRE will be in charge of the office and I have already appointed Alicia Bárcena to fill that position,” revealed the federal president.

The man from Tabasco recognized the trajectory of Bárcena, who has already worked in the Federal government in past administrations.

“She has a very extensive career in the field of diplomacy. She is a very intelligent, capable woman. She began several years ago as undersecretary of ecology of the Federal Government, later she already made a career abroad ”.

Graduated from the Faculty of Sciences of the UNAM, Alicia Barcena has a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard and has three doctorates. She held the Undersecretary of Ecology and the direction of the National Fisheries Institute.

In addition, she was executive secretary of ECLAC, from 2008 to 2022, for which she is a widely known official in Latin America and the Caribbean, she also has extensive work experience at the UN.