During the morning conference from National PalacePresident Andrés Manuel López Obrador, spoke about the printing of free textbooks distributed to basic level students in the country’s public schools.

The Mexican president pointed out that modifications were made to the contents, in addition to printing by the Government of Mexicounlike previous administrations where they were concessions.

“They had the business of printing books. Now the books are being made, we are saving and they are very good content,” he commented.

In this sense, he offered an apology to the businessmen who are being affected by the withdrawal of concessions, as part of the transformation of the country, López Obrador commented.

“I apologize for the inconvenience caused by our continuing to promote the transformation of the country, but imagine if humanist thinking is not strengthened, what a future for the new generations,” he said.

“We do want scientists, but we want scientists not so that they can learn only to make the atomic bomb or missiles, that they learn that but that they be humanists, we do not want robots, we want people with good feelings, good citizens,” López Obrador added.