Aguascalientes.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will visit Aguascalientes on Sunday, March 5 to meet with authorities from the Welfare Secretariat.

During the ‘La Mañanera’ press conference, the president confirmed his visit to the state.

Tomorrow, March 1, the president’s staff will arrive to organize the meeting and refine the details. The meeting is expected to take place at 4:00 p.m. in an educational institution that has not yet been defined.

Sources from Morena assured that it is possible that the meeting will be behind closed doors with authorities of the Ministry of Welfare.

The president’s visit to Aguascalientes generated expectation, as announced by the deputy Cuauhtémoc Escobedo Tejeda, who said that he hopes that an important project for Aguascalientes will be announced during the visit.

He added that he expects the completion of the construction of the General Hospital of Pabellón de Arteaga to be announced, which has been detained for years.

(With information from El Sol del Centro)