President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Thursday the visit of his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez to Mexico at the end of November.

The Mexican president announced that the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandezwill be in Mexico from November 24, 2022.

AMLO and Alberto Fernández will address economic cooperation between Argentina and Mexico

the leftist Lopez Obrador called Fernández a “friend” and announced that among the issues to be discussed, the integration of America for economic cooperation.

Likewise, the Executive stressed that economic cooperation between Argentina Y Mexico it will be given with respect to the sovereignty of each country.

We recommend you read:

“We will deal with the issue of the integration of America for economic cooperation with respect to the sovereignty of each country. It is a dream, an ideal, a Utopiawhich must become a reality,” wrote López Obrador through social networks.