As is your custom and your political culture –and to the general surprise-, López Obrador was in charge of making public the control it has over the presidential succession. In other words, López confirmed what we have said here for decades: that aspires to establish a “Maximato” in Mexico, in the purest style of the populists of the last century. Yes, a “Maximato” facing the difficulties of a re-election, which is the true Lopista aspiration.

And for that reason first He selected the four favorites: Mrs. Sheinbaum and Mr. López, Mr. Ebrard and Mr. Monreal.

Then he dictated the rules of political behavior for each of them and, in the end, he ensured that such demands were leaked to the media, as well as the strategic design to impose his peculiar “Maximato”.

In short, it turns out that of the four indicated by “the finger of the Lord”, -Claudia, Adán, Marcelo and Ricardo–, only one will be a presidential candidate, while the remaining three will have a “consolation prize”, which decided and designed AMLO himself.

Yeah, according to “the divine finger”, only one or one of them will be president, while two of them will be heads of the chambers of Congress –in a subdued Legislative Power–, and the last one will be in charge of ownership of the discredited Ministry of the Interior. Yes, distribution of power in the best dictatorial style of the Tabasco.

In other words, López Obrador announced the design of what will be his role as “top boss.” Or if you like, the Mexican president warned the citizens and the world that he and only he will be the power behind the throne.

But if they have forgotten, that “very Mexican” trans-exenal power has nothing new in national history and less in the world.

And why is it not new?

Because Mexican history shows it clearly. However, in the face of the peculiar impudence shown by Obrador, there are many who are surprised by the forms and methods used by AMLO to draw the so-called “presidential succession.”

However, “the surprised” –the so-called political analysts who are frightened by the forms and methods used by AMLO–, forget that in the genetics of the dictator of Palacio there has always been the temptation of the “Maximato”as a basic rule of political control of power.

But let’s go in parts.

Political science defines the “Maximato” as “that stage of history where a State loses its autonomy at the hands of a political circle that seized total power.” In other words, the political “Maximato” is nothing more than “the power behind the throne”.

And that same formula is the one that López Obrador designed in his recent meeting with the four “corcholatas” that he himself selected, encouraged and whose loyalty he has tested over the past four years.

But neither are we witnessing a novelty in the behavior of the social leader and current president. No, the truth is that the “Maximato” is a key piece of history in Mexican populism.

For example, after the departure of Plutarco Elías Calles from power and the arrival of Cárdenas, the Maximato was given during the two interim governments that followed that stage of Mexican history.

Calles, as everyone knows, became the “top boss” of the Mexican revolution, just as today AMLO claims to be the boss of the “Fourth Transformation”; stage of history that will be defended and guarded by the military and marines who are the second real power in Mexico.

That way, Obrador’s “Maximato” tries to repeat Mexican history and it intends to place López at the level of the most reputable leaders in national history, despite the fact that AMLO’s is nothing more than an imitation of government and a failure in the eyes of the world.

The curious thing about the issue is that the failure of AMLO’s administration to govern can be the perfect alibi to go a step further in López’s irrepressible ambitions for power.

And it is that cases such as the ungovernability in Chiapas and Guanajuato can accelerate the ambitions of power without limit and lead to a “lopista” attempt for re-election.

Yes, the Manichaeism and fanaticism in favor of Obrador are so disproportionate that tomorrow we could hear a statement from López in favor of re-electionfor reasons of national security.

And in the face of this new madness, his followers will applaud without saying a word, as if it were a new divine mandate.

For now, the “Maximato” seems the best path for the ambitious without limit called López Obrador.

to time.