With the opportunity to win a box at the Azteca stadium, the Mexican government announced a great special raffle 248, with 22 prizes in kind and in cash for the population, which will take place on September 15.

According to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, these are assets that have been confiscated, and all that is obtained will be used for the development of the country and the well-being of the people, “that is used for education, health, construction of roads in marginalized communities, to help poor people, ”he said.

For her part, Margarita González Sarabia, new director of the National Lottery (Lotenal) of Mexico, pointed out that it is the first time that prizes in kind will be integrated into a draw, but what are the prizes and how much will the tickets cost?

When it will be?

The special draw 248 will take place on September 15 and, like most of this type of event, it will take place in the El Moro building, located on Paseo de la Reforma avenue number 1, in the Tabacalera neighborhood, in the mayor’s office. Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City.

What prizes will there be?

This raffle offers 250 million pesos in prizes in kind and in cash. The total amount of the prizes comprises the value in kind plus the cash price. However, the authorities clarified that the prizes in kind are not new, and will be delivered under the conditions in which they are found and under the corresponding patrimonial regime. In addition, for this raffle there is no general refund.

The right to use box A37 at the Azteca is considered a special award and is valid until 2065, in addition to including its maintenance for 10 years. It has an excellent location, in addition to having 20 places, a bathroom, a kitchenette and four parking spaces. This place was acquired by forecast officials and has a total value of 20 million pesos.

“The box will be raffled and sprung until the 15th comes out. There are times when the prize does not come out because the ticket was not bought, in the case of the box it will spring and it will be delivered immediately to the winner”, explained.

Here is the full list of awards:

One bedroom house Pedregal De San Ángel

Ranch-land in Xochitepec, Morelos

Access and use of the box at the Azteca Stadium

An apartment in Jardines De La Montaña

One bedroom house – León De Los Aldama

An apartment in Acapulco

One bedroom house – Tlajomulco De Zúñiga, Jalisco

One bedroom house – Silao, Guanajuato.

A department-Narvarte Poniente

One piece of land-Ensenada 1

One bedroom house – Culiacán

A department-Insurgentes Sur 1

A department-Insurgentes Sur 3

A department-Insurgentes Sur 2

A house room Tlaquepaque

One bedroom house-Ixtapa Zihuatanejo

A house room-Corregidora

A piece of land- Ensenada 2

A piece of land- Ensenada 3

A piece of land- Ensenada 5

A piece of land- Ensenada 4

A department- Copilco

How much is the ticket?

With an issuance of 2 million tickets, which will be numbered from 0,000,000 to 1 million 999 thousand 999, each ticket will have a value of 250 pesos; with the opportunity to win one of the 22 prizes worth 250 million.

The prizes include taxes and property, while the College of Notaries is already working on deed expenses. Finally, González Sarabia called on the population to buy the little pieces, which will be available from next Friday throughout the metropolitan area, and on Monday throughout the Republic.

