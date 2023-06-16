The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, received the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a historic meeting that seeks to strengthen the bilateral relationship and the strategic association between Mexico and the European Union (EU) in various fields.

von der Leyen’s visit marks a milestone, as It is the first time in 11 years that a president of the European Commission visits Mexico. Both leaders held a fruitful dialogue, identifying common priorities and key challenges facing both regions.

One of the highlights of this relationship is trade.

Mexico is positioned as the second largest trading partner of the European Union in Latin America and the Caribbean, while the European Union ranks third as a trading partner of Mexico and is the second largest investor in the country.

In this sense, both leaders agreed to favor policies that promote sustainable, resilient and inclusive economic growth, as well as development that favors social justice on both sides of the Atlantic.

During their meeting, López Obrador and von der Leyen addressed a wide range of topics. Among them are the fight against inequality and poverty, respect for human rights, the energy transition, the climate crisis and the loss of biodiversity, migration, health, inflation, food security and the defense of the right international.

Both leaders also highlighted the potential for collaboration on key initiatives. For example, the scope of the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative was discussed, which offers opportunities for priority projects in Mexico related to sustainable finance, public health, vaccine production, sustainable energy and water management.

In addition, López Obrador presented the Mexican initiatives of the Sonora Plan and the Tehuantepec Isthmus Interoceanic Corridor as strategic development engines with great potential in the green hydrogen sector. In this sense, European investment will play an important role in promoting these initiatives.

In the geopolitical sphere, both leaders reaffirmed their solidarity with the Ukrainian people after the Russian aggression, endorsing their independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

They also highlighted the importance of addressing the illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons and recognized the need to adopt a comprehensive approach to address migration, which includes the creation of social conditions and sustainable development in local communities in Central America.

Von der Leyen’s visit to Mexico is part of a tour of Latin America that included stops in Brazil, Argentina and Chile, where he also met with the leaders of those countries, Lula Da Silva, Alberto Fernández and Gabriel Boric, respectively.

This tour coincides with the presentation of a new European Commission strategy to strengthen ties with Latin America.