where was the Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who denounced donald trump by “the hatred promoted by the propaganda against migrants”? Where did the author of the texts of the book Hey, Trump? Where is the Mexican politician who declared that “Trump is lying when he says that the blame for the fact that the workers and middle classes of the United States do not have jobs, good salaries and well-being lie with migrants and the inequitable commercial relations with Mexico”? Where is the one who affirmed that “the effort to stigmatize Mexicans in a similar way to how Hitler stigmatized Jews is legally, morally and politically inadmissible”?

Already as president López Obrador changed his mind. He has repeatedly expressed his affection and support for the former US president. Faced with the possibility of an arrest warrant being issued to Trump, he commented: “We are not sucking our thumbs, it is so that he does not appear on the ballot. The people are not allowed to decide.”

It is not the first time that AMLO expresses views favorable to Trump, even when he offers disparaging remarks about Mexico or its government. When as former president Trump presumed that he had “folded” the government of AMLOby threatening to impose tariffs on Mexican exports if our country did not use the military to stop the flow of migrants to the United States, Lopez Obrador He minimized the statement: “No, no, he is like that, and you have to see the circumstances, I am not going to argue about that.

Because also the conservatives of our country, internationalists, exaggerate”.

When AMLO visited Trump at the White House in July 2020, he told him: “You have not treated us as a colony. On the contrary, it has honored our status as an independent nation. That is why I am here, to express to the people of USA that your president has behaved towards us with kindness and respect”. He was an accolade.

Yes ok Lopez Obrador expressed in 2017 that “the phobia campaign against migrants and Mexicans worked for donald trump to win the presidency, but it won’t help. to remain popular in government and achieve re-election”, in the 2020 campaign he leaned towards Trump and even refused to congratulate the winner, Democrat Joe Biden, until the last moment, thus expressing his support for the Trump’s claims that he had lost to voter fraud.

Trump has known how to be grateful. After leaving the presidency he expressed: “I want to thank the great president of Mexico. He is a great gentleman, a friend of mine.” On several occasions the two have declared their friendship and admiration. In 2022, Trump affirmed that López Obrador is “a socialist, but he is fine,” while López Obrador responded that Trump “is a capitalist and he is not perfect, but he is a good person and I respect him.”

It doesn’t seem to me that López Obrador is really a socialist, nor that Trump, who sought to close the US economy to free trade and immigration, is a capitalist or even a good person. Both, however, are populists: they are convinced that they represent the people in a fight against the elite or the power mafia; they despise the free press and demand absolute obedience; they claim that they can only lose an election if there is fraud. Their coincidences are much greater than their differences. It is not surprising that they have become friends.

While defending Trump, AMLO attack the Biden government. The “little State Department” uses slander, he said yesterday when talking about the report that points to extrajudicial executions, forced disappearances, torture and harassment of the media in Mexico. This “little department” intervenes in the internal life of other countries and promotes conservatism, he said.

