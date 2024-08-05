Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that on August 17 and 18 he will conclude his joint tours with the virtual President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, and they will do so in the state of Nuevo León.

During the morning press conference, López Obrador assured that during those days he will finish touring “all the federal entities.”

“This week we will be in Los Cabos, we will inaugurate an ISSSTE clinic in Los Cabos, we will go together, the President-elect, the next constitutional President, will go,” AMLO said.

“We are going to tour the north, we are going to Chihuahua, to Juarez, also to the inauguration of a Social Security hospital.”

“Then we will be in Los Cabos, at the inauguration of this ISSSTE hospital, we will inaugurate the hospital in Culiacán and we will also be in Tepic, in Nayarit, at the weekend, we will do an evaluation of the Tepic Plan.”

On the last tour, before Nuevo León, he will go to Colima, Michoacán and Jalisco.

“Next week, next weekend, after this one, we will finish touring all the states, all the federal entities with the President-elect. We will be in Colima, in Michoacán, in Jalisco, in Nuevo León,” added the federal President.

“Basically, we’re done. Since we started doing this tour together, we only have two weekends left.”