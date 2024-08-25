Mazatlan.- One month after the kidnapping and handover to the United States of drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the murder of political leader Héctor Melesio Cuén and the mistakes of the state Attorney General’s Office in the case, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador showed his support for Governor Rubén Rocha.

“True happiness is being at peace with oneself, with one’s conscience. I was very pleased to be here with you. The governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, has our full support,” said the Tabasco native during the inauguration of the Picachos dam irrigation district.

The president was accompanied by the president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum and the state governor. However, the issue of Cuén and the alleged kidnapping of “El Mayo” went unnoticed in his statements.

Governor Rubén Rocha welcomed his guests and federal officials gave their support to Rocha, who expressed his gratitude for the water project.

“We govern with Mexican humanism, with honesty, and we fight corruption,” said Rocha. President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum also expressed her support for the Morena leader, and recalled that her husband Jesús María Tarriba is originally from Mazatlán. “We will continue supporting Sinaloa, it has already had three years with the President and it will be three years with the President, we will continue collaborating,” said the elected leader. At the same time in Culiacán, the FGR continues with the investigations for the murder of Cuén and the transfer of “El Mayo” from the state capital. An issue that the Mexican authorities themselves said they were unaware of. On July 25, the arrest of Zambada García in the United States was announced along with Joaquín Guzmán López, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. In a letter released on August 10, the boss claims that he was summoned to a farm to mediate between Rocha and the former rector and elected federal deputy, Héctor Melesio Cuén, who was murdered on July 25. The FGR yesterday endorsed the version of the boss Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, in the sense that the former rector of the UAS and elected federal deputy, Héctor Melesio Cuén, was murdered in the same place where the boss was kidnapped. In addition, it confirmed that the boss was kidnapped and taken to the US by Joaquín Guzmán López, son of “El Chapo” Guzmán. In a statement, the agency ruled out the first version released by the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office, that Cuén’s murder had occurred at a gas station. “The property where the probable crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty (of “El Mayo” Zambada), homicides, injuries and acts linked to forced disappearance were carried out was located, in which the aggression that led to the death of Hector “N” (Melesio Cuen) is linked. “The information about what happened at a gas station in Culiacan is not acceptable, nor does it have the reliable elements of proof that allow it to be taken into account, in the way it was presented,” he said. The Prosecutor’s Office secured the ranch and the vehicles that were used for the kidnapping of “El Mayo” were also identified. In addition, the runway from where the plane departed to the US with the capo and with Joaquin Guzman Lopez was located, against whom an arrest warrant has been prepared for treason, kidnapping and illegal transfer. The Governor boasted of his closeness to the Chief Executive, who promised to return at the end of September to inaugurate another irrigation district of the Santa Maria dam and a road to Mazatlan. to Durango.

Applause for conservatives

In his speech, President López Obrador asked for applause from conservatives, who, he insisted, have behaved well even with the changes made by the 4T.

“The neoliberals deceived a lot with their scams, but the people are tired of so many damn scams. They supported those at the top because they said that it would spill over into the bottom. Now that formula has gone to hell. “That’s why I want to thank the conservatives. Even though they don’t like our policies, they have acted responsibly,” he said.