President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo led the inauguration of the new Hotel Mayan Train in Tuluma tourist complex that is part of the federal government’s flagship projects to boost economic and tourism development in the southeast of the country.

The event, which also included a tour on the Maya Train through various stations in the state of Quintana Roo, was described as a milestone in promoting infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

Located on a 13-hectare plot of land, the Hotel Tren Maya in Tulum is a reflection of the effort to consolidate the luxury tourism offering in the area.

According to information from the Ministry of National Defense, the hotel has 352 high-end rooms, a restaurant with regional and international cuisine, a bar, a swimming pool, a temazcal, a gym and an exclusive boutique. The construction, which required an investment of 2 billion pesos, took one year and nine months to complete.

On his social media, President López Obrador shared images of the event, highlighting the importance of the project not only for tourism, but also for the connectivity and integration of local communities.

“We are in Quintana Roo carrying out the final inspections of the Maya Train to deliver the complete 1,554-kilometer circuit before September 30,” the president said in his post.

The inauguration was attended by the Governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama Espinosa, and the Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, María Luisa Albores González.

In addition, the Secretaries of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval González; of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development, Román Meyer Falcón, and of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, Jorge Nuño Lara, who highlighted the positive impact that the hotel will have on the local economy and tourism.

The Maya Train, one of the most ambitious projects of the López Obrador government, connects key tourist destinations such as Cancún, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, integrating luxury services such as the new hotel.

This effort seeks to generate a new era of sustainable and responsible tourism, respecting the environment and the indigenous communities of the region.

With the opening of this hotel, Tulum is expected to consolidate its position as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world, attracting national and international travelers in search of cultural and luxury experiences.

“On our historic tour with President @lopezobrador_ we boarded the Mayan Train from Cancun to Tulum. And on the way we participated in the delivery of deeds in the Colosio neighborhood, in the municipality of Solidaridad,” said President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum.

“From there we visited the new hotel in Tulum. The Mayan Train is a development project with social justice and vision. From the Mayan people of centuries ago, to those of today and tomorrow. It is memory, history and future. It is pride.”