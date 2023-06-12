A week ago tore off formally the succession by presidencysince then AMLO He has set the agenda and brushed up every move, starting last Monday night when he put the rules on the table at dinner with the “caps”, governors and the political class; And yesterday it was written and signed the unity pact.

In three “plays” the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador guaranteed unity including everyone, transparency in the method with the 5 surveys and a level playing field with the resignation of their positions as a requirement to register. He operated very fine and simply left no room for error.

The participants by Brunette are Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard, Adam Augusto Lopez and Ricardo Monreal; for the allies, Gerardo Fernandez Norona for him PT and Manuel Velasco for him Green. Everyone will have to resign this week or request leave to be able to register and compete in the internal.

Yesterday the agreements of the extraordinary session of the National Political Council of Morena. From June 19 to August 27 there will be the proselytizing tours, from August 28 to September 3 the survey and the results of the survey They will present them on September 6.

Other important points are that there will be five surveys, four proposals from the participants and one by Brunette; and they will not be able to support or pronounce in favor of any applicant Republic Presidentthe governors, mayorsnor the leaders of the federal and local parliamentary factions.

To avoid fractures or breaking the unit, all participants will be in charge, the winner will obviously lead Brunette for the presidency; the second place will coordinate the bench of the Senate; the third will lead the federal deputies; and they will continue with invitations to the cabinet. They will not leave room for better offers in other games, that will be the key.

Those who must not be lost sight of are the governors Alfonso Durazo of sonorous and Ruben Rocha of sinaloaespecially in the next few days. They are two voices that President López Obrador listens to and takes into account. That level is trust and closeness. Another one that must be followed closely is Ignacio Mier, who is more than the leader of Morena’s federal deputies, he is AMLO’s personal operator.

Continuing with the messages and signals, the Governor Ruben Rocha came to the session National Political Council of Morena accompanied by the president of the party in Sinaloa, Merary Villegas; he Mayor of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez; and the Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunza.

In the van that arrived at the event, Rubén Rocha was in front, with Enrique Inzunza in the back seat on the left, Juan de Dios Gámez in the middle and on the right, just behind the governor, Merary Villegas. Form is substance, so keep an eye on them. There are always cards in sight and others hidden up the sleeve.

By the way, upon his arrival Rubén Rocha was approached by the media Mexico Citythe tweet of Marcelo Ebrard Mentioning him about the agreements put the spotlight on him, but he very skillfully responded and clarified that he did not criticize or question any governor or governor. He was adamant in telling them that he was not looking for any national relevance and showed great political stature. Today the conference will be very interesting weeklyso be very careful.

Political Memory. “No matter how big the position is, it has to show that the person is older”: Baltasar Gracián.

