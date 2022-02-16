“Public opinion does not exist. What there is is published opinion.” Winston Churchill

I have heard many times in recent days that President López Obrador has made serious mistakes that will affect his popularity. The Houston house of his son, José Ramón López Beltrán, they say, is equivalent to the “white house” of Angélica Rivera, the ex-wife of Enrique Peña Nieto. They add that with the White House began the decline in popularity of Peña Nieto. However, they confuse public opinion with published opinion, although the opinion published today is spread more by what the president used to call the “blessed” social networks

While López Obrador’s actions have angered the commentocracy, it does not appear that the president’s popularity has been affected. Alejandro Moreno’s latest poll in El Financiero, released on February 3, gave the president an approval rating of 60 percent. It is true that there is a decrease of seven percentage points, from 67 percent in December, but the figure is still more than healthy; it is the same, on the other hand, that was registered in October 2021. The daily measurement of Consulta Mitofksy, based on a digital survey and published in El Economista, showed an approval of 60.9 percent on February 14, also with a fall from 65.9 percent in November 2021. These are enviable figures. I don’t see a problem so far in the president’s popularity.

Should we be surprised? I do not think so. The approval or rejection of a ruler has more to do with emotional than informational considerations. The percentage of citizens who take into account ethical or legal arguments, such as those that have been presented in López Beltrán’s conflicts of interest, is quite small, despite its relevance in the media and social networks. The president has only lost the support of a minority red circle.

Mexicans have never shown great democratic conviction. In the 2021 Latinobarometro survey, only 47.2 percent of Mexicans considered that “democracy is preferable to any other form of government,” a disturbingly low percentage. In contrast, 24.6 percent indicated that, “on some occasions, an authoritarian government is preferable” to a democracy, one of the highest levels in Latin America. López Obrador has offered Mexicans a strong government proposal that concentrates power and contrasts with the perceived weakness of his predecessors. Not only the president nostalgically remembers the days of the old PRI, when the government decided everything while handing out gifts; millions share the nostalgia of him.

For now, the president is using the recall referendum as a new mechanism to shore up his popularity. Little does he care that it is an unnecessary expense. His goal is not austerity, but to be celebrated as one of the best presidents in history. So far, on the other hand, there are no signs that his political strength is waning. This coming June 5 there will be elections in six states, none of which is governed today by Morena; so far polls suggest his party will win five.

The scandal of Angélica’s white house was the beginning of Peña Nieto’s collapse in public opinion, but José Ramón’s house in Houston will hardly have the same consequences for López Obrador. The difference is that Peña Nieto was seen as a distant and superficial president, while Andrés Manuel, despite his faults, is considered by millions to be close and warm.

INAI. Yesterday AMLO asked INAI to violate the law and disclose personal data of a private citizen. The president is not stupid and he knows that the institute cannot do it; but what he seeks, as with the INE in the revocation of the mandate, is to weaken it in order to concentrate power more.