“We are not the same”. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

President López Obrador enthusiastically celebrated the triumph of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil. declared “happy happy happy”, so much so that he congratulated him from the first round, despite the fact that he had refused until the last moment to congratulate Joe Biden so as not to bother your friend donald trump, who claimed to have been the victim of a electoral fraud. But perhaps our chief executive has made a mistake; Lula is a politician with positions very different from his.

To get started, Lula is a true democrat. Three times he was the losing candidate in elections and three times he admitted his defeat. He never made an attempt to change the electoral rules to favor his party. Those who, like AMLO, have rejected their electoral defeats have been Bolsonaro and Trump.

Lula promised as president to fight poverty. did it in part with social programs, such as Fome Zero and Bolsa Família, conditioned to certain behaviors of the beneficiaries, such as keeping children in school, and inspired by those that existed in Mexico in the governments of Zedillo and Fox, Progresa and Oportunidades. He was convinced, however, that social programs were not enough: that is why he promoted productive investment and growth policies to combat the underlying causes of poverty.

In the electoral campaign of this 2022 Lula declared: “People do not want to live on government benefits all the time. What gives pride to human beings is having a salary and bringing food home with their work.” López Obrador, on the other hand, has affirmed: “Justice is caring for humble people, poor people. That is the function of the government. Even little animals. There is no way you can tell a pet: ‘Let’s see, go to look for your food.’ You have to give them their food. Yes, but in the neoliberal conception everything is populism, paternalism.”

Lula sees the dignity of the person at work; López Obrador treats the poor like little animals, like pets, that must be fed by the government. Lula wants to reduce poverty, AMLO distributes money among the poor, although his higher subsidies, such as gasoline, benefit the rich more. Lula promotes economic growth to rescue more people from poverty, AMLO thinks that growth is a neoliberal concept. No, they are not the same.

Lula maintained the partial privatization of Petrobras that his predecessor, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, began. “Before we had a bankrupt monopoly. Today Petrobras is a pride of Brazilians,” he told me in an interview. López Obrador is trying to reverse the opening of Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission.

Lula is open to the world; he not only did not sell the presidential plane, but he was constantly traveling. In January 2003, days after assuming the presidency for the first time, he attended the World Social Forum in Porto Alegre, but immediately afterwards flew to the Social Economic Forum in Davos, where he was received like a rock star. López Obrador is reluctant to travel; speaking on the phone with Lula, he invited him to Mexico, but did not offer to accompany him to his inauguration.

“Lula is a man with a negotiating spirit, he is a man of the left with firm convictions, but open to dialogue,” Beatriz Paredes, who was ambassador to Brazil, told me yesterday. This will help him govern a very divided Brazil in which the opposition will dominate Congress. AMLO, who has an absolute majority, spends hours a day disqualifying those who think differently.

I celebrate, with President López Obrador, Lula’s victory, but I think AMLO has not realized that Lula is one of those conservatives, neoliberals, fifis that he despises so much.

Honest

I think Lula is an honest man. As I wrote in 2018, he was accused, with testimonies from a “protected witness” of having received an apartment that was never owned by him and in which he never lived.