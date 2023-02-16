From the wisdom of the popular proverb.

“It’s not the same to be a drunk as a bartender!” “Hunting is not the same as being hunted!” “If you don’t want to see ghosts, don’t go out at night!” “In politics there are no coincidences, but causalities!”. “He who kills iron with iron dies!”

And it is worth the memory exercise because in the Palace the stupidity and imbecility reached the extreme of placing the Mexican president in the same bench in which Genaro García Luna appears, accused in a North American Court of maintaining alleged links with criminal cartels.

And it is that “the geniuses” of Palacio bet on the discredit of both García Luna and Felipe Calderón, in the trial that the former faces in New York, without understanding that “sooner rather than later” the defense of the former Secretary of Public Security Mexican would answer “with the same stone”.

And what is the stone thrown by prosecutors against García Luna?

Not much, the undeniable link of the Mexican president and his government with Joaquín Guzmán Loera, nicknamed “El Chapo”, who for years would have financed the political activities of López Obrador.

And it was only a matter of time before “the comb appeared” in the Brooklyn Court, since García Luna’s defense understood from the start of the trial against his client, that behind the prosecutors in the case are the interests of the Mexican president.

For this reason, in the interrogation to which the defense subjected Jesús Zambada – a Sinaloa Cartel criminal nicknamed “El Rey” -, they not only reminded him of his testimony about the corruption of federal police and the extinct DF, in the trial against El Chapo, but they took the witness to the extreme of contradiction.

Yes, a contradiction that shows that “El Rey” Zambada lied in the trial against “El Chapo” or, otherwise, he is lying in the trial against García Luna. In which of the two cases is he lying?

In this way, the stratagem used by García Luna’s defense fulfilled its mission, since the Judge had to suspend the interrogation and, in fact, disqualified a good part of the accusations of “El Rey” Zambada; they are against García Luna or they are against the alleged links of López Obrador with the “Sinaloa Cartel”.

The funny thing about the issue is that on the morning of the same Tuesday that López was “splashed” by the peculiar revelation of “El Rey” Zambada –for heading an alleged “narco-government” in the country’s capital–, the Mexican president he had complained in his “morning” that the media did not adequately attend the trial against García Luna; scarecrow that served him for weeks to launch hate and defame media and journalists

However, the day after he was “splattered” in the trial taking place in New York, Obrador appeared irate and railed against one of García Luna’s lawyers. And not to vary, he even ended up thanking the “King” Zambada.

This is how the Mexican president expressed his anger: “what we saw is a sample of the mafia that dominated the country for a long time; What happened yesterday is a clear sign of wanting to involve me, this false, slanderous, crooked lawyer; Zambada turned out to be more upright”. (End of quote)

In other words, when slander splashes Calderón or García Luna, then AMLO applauds it; but when the slander is against López, then the slanderers are gangsters.

The truth is that as the days go by it is confirmed that the trial against García Luna in New York is nothing more than a montage for electoral political purposes; a show agreed at the time by presidents López and Trump, to favor their respective careers in search of re-election and to satisfy the personal vendettas of the Mexican president.

And yes, it is clear that both in the accusations against García Luna and in the accusations against Obrador there is a large dose of Manichaeism and lies and that, in the end, what is sought in a show with political ends.

However, for millions of Mexicans, little or nothing matters what is said in the New York trial against López Obrador.

Because?

Because in the last 20 years, in many journalistic spaces, AMLO’s relationship with criminal cartels has been documented, both in his management at the head of the GDF, as in the founding of the Morena party and in elections such as those of July 2021.

Yes, we Mexicans do not require the lies and Manichaeism of “El Rey” Zambada, since there is real, recorded and proven evidence of the Mexican president’s ties to criminal gangs such as “El Chapo”; evidence that we have documented here for at least 20 years.

